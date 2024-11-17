Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Music fans were left raging after a sold out concert descended into chaos due to sound problems.

Alt-folk star King Creosote was forced to cut short his performance due to a persistent crackling with the PA system at the Usher Hall in Edinburgh on Saturday night.

King Creosote performs on the front of the stage as engineers try to fix the sound problems | Alexander Lawrie

The Fife-based singer-songwriter, real name Kenny Anderson, looked devastated as he was forced to apologise to the near 2200 crowd that the gig could not continue less than an hour into his set.

Anderson was performing his new album ‘Ides’ with a seven piece band at the prestigious Capital venue when the constant sound problems scuppered the evening.

The 57-year-old musician thrilled fans by performing two acoustic numbers while sound engineers attempted to solve the issue before the lights eventually came up to a chorus of booing.

A statement released by the venue shortly after read: “We apologise for the technical issues that we all experienced at the Usher Hall this evening.

“As you will have heard, there was an intermittent crackling noise coming through the PA and we made the decision to stop the show and reschedule for later this year. We will contact all ticket holders as soon as the new date is confirmed.

“Tickets for the original date will be valid for the new show and anyone unable to attend will be able to receive a refund from their point of purchase.”

The concert had to be abandoned but another date will be arranged | Alexander Lawrie

One fan said: “You couldn’t make this up. We have paid close to £40 each for tickets for the gig and the Usher Hall can’t organise the sound properly.

“This is supposed to be the most prestigious venue in the city and they have failed at the very basics. To say we are gutted is an understatement.”

A second added: “We have traveled from Aberdeen to see the show tonight and have been left very disappointed. I have been to hundreds of concerts over the years and have never seen such an amateur set up as this.

“King Creosote did his best to get through the problems and even did a couple of acoustic songs at the end to try and appease the crowd but it wasn’t his fault in the slightest.”

It is believed Usher Hall bosses have pencilled in a date in December for the rescheduled show.

Fans also took to social media to voice their disappointment and to praise the band for how they handled the situation.

Gill Ross said: “You put on an amazing show. Complete professionalism. Gutted for you having to deal with the sound issues. A standing ovation, well earned.”

June O’Henley posted: “Kenny, you were fantastic tonight especially when under such pressure from the PA system fault persisting. You handled it brilliantly and when the whole concert hall stood and applauded you my heart went out to you.”

And Owen Garrigan added: “Heroic effort this evening by Kenny and the band to keep the show going acoustically. Thank you.”