Football and rugby fans going to games in Edinburgh could join concert-goers in being offered integrated transport and event tickets under an initiative to be explored by council chiefs.

Talks have already taken place with AEG, the company behind the proposed new Edinburgh Park arena over the possibility of combining tickets for gigs and the travel to get there.

And when the issue was reported to the council's transport committee, SNP transport spokesman Danny Aston said: "This is a great idea. My only question is why stop there?"

Murrayfield is one of the venues where it is hoped fans could in future buy combined event and travel tickets. | Kevin Quinn

He proposed the council should pursue the same idea for Easter Road, Tynecastle and Murrayfield, as well as other major venues.

Cllr Aston said: "We really want our visitors to travel sustainably around our city, especially given it's a major visitor destination.

“It was great to see folk going to the Taylor Swift concert thronging on the trams on the way to Murrayfield. Obviously we've missed the boat with that series of concerts and the Oasis tickets have been sold too, dynamically - but don't look back in anger, let's look at future major events and do everything we can to encourage visitors to use our public transport system.

"And whatever we can do to facilitate discussion between Lothian Buses, Edinburgh Trams and major event operators we should be doing."

He was supported by fellow SNP councillor Euan Hyslop, who said encouaging bus and tram travel could help ease congestion.

He said: "A lot of constituents in my ward where the arena is to be built are supportive of the plans - that size of event stadium has been needed in the city for some time.

"But here's always concern, particularly in that part of the city, around the impact of traffic congestion when there are large events, so this is welcome news.

"But there is an opportunity here to work with football clubs and other sporting clubs across the city to improve sustainability and to try to encourage integrated ticketing.

“I know that other football clubs across these isles have implemented such sustainability schemes and there are examples of them working really well.

“We have a fantastic bus network here in the city and a growing tram system, so why not use that to ensure that when we do have match days or big events we do what we can as a council to work with those organisers to ensure that congestion is minimal."

The committee agreed unanimously to pursue the initiative.