Refuse staff worked over the weekend to reduce the bin collection backlog

Council officials have said ongoing staff shortages have resulted in delayed rubbish collections across the city - with disruption expected to last until the end of the week.

It comes after residents from across Edinburgh reported delays to their regular rubbish collection service. As of Monday (May 27) the council reported that kerbside wheelie bins have been delayed in Craigentinny, Duddingston, Southside, Newington, Liberton, Gilmerton, Portobello and Craigmillar.

Services to collect green recyclable bins have been delayed in 14 areas across the city including the city centre, Leith Walk, Murrayfield and Gilmerton. In a bid to minimise disruption, glass collections have been postponed until June 4.

Council officials said “unexpected staffing issues” have delayed waste collection services

The Council Waste Team have now issued an update to councillors stating that delays are ‘are expected to last until the end of the week.’

Officials said: “As you may be aware, we are currently experiencing delays to kerbside wheelie bin collections (non-recyclable waste and mixed recycling bins) in some areas of the city due to unexpected staffing issues. There are a smaller number of delays relating to food waste collections.

“Crews worked over the weekend to catch up on collections and will work hard to get the service back to normal as soon as possible, however delays are expected to last until the end of the week.

“Anyone with a missed non-recyclable waste or mixed recycling bin collection should leave their bin out at the kerbside and we’ll collect it as soon as possible. Food waste collections will take place as normal and residents should put their food caddies out on their normal collection day.”

They added: “Please be assured that the service will be working hard to get back on track as soon as possible.”

The council issued an apology on their website and thanked residents for their ‘patience and understanding.’ They added that bins ‘will not be classed as missed until after 10pm on your scheduled collection day.’ Residents can check for updates on the council’s social media pages.

Affected areas as of May 27 at 5pm