Photos show a car and a taxi submerged in water covering the tyres and registration plate both stranded in the middle of the junction of Ferry Road and West Granton Access Road on Friday morning (November 18). The pictures show severe flooding which is nearly at the the height of buttons for pedestrian crossing poles.

In a video footage shows a truck and a cyclist both approach the junction from Granton and then make a u-turn once they spot the conditions of the road. The road has now been closed due to flooding both ways between Telford Road at the Crewe Toll roundabout and West Granton Access.

Due to significant flooding the road is likely to remain closed for some time, the council confirmed.

The view from the Red bridge, Ferry Road Photo: Helen Todd

In an update on Edinburgh Travel News it was reported that the junction is impassable for vehicles and pedestrians but access to the red bridge remains open on both sides.

Helen Todd, a local resident said: "I've lived in the area since 2009 and have never seen flooding here like this. To me, this is a real warning that the climate is changing. It shows the kind of impact it'll have on our daily lives if we don't act now and take this issue seriously.”

It comes after drivers were urged to stay off the roads as heavy rain and flooding brings chaos to road and rail networks. Flooding has led to disruption on roads and railways as heavy rain drenches some areas.

A yellow warning is in place for a large part of eastern Scotland until 6pm on Friday. Authorities said the rain will make driving difficult, with the potential for reduced visibility and surface water, and conditions likely to affect travel on both the trunk road and rail network.

