Edinburgh weather: Met office warning for rain and flooding - hour by hour forecast
Hour by hour forecast as Met Office issues a weather warning for Edinburgh
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain in Edinburgh for today (November 18). After yesterday’s downpour the rainfall is expected to continue until this afternoon, with a risk of floods warning still in place for the Capital.
The current weather warning area stretches up the east coast of Scotland, from the Borders up to Aberdeen. It runs until 6pm today for that large part of the country, however the forecast predicts that the rain in Edinburgh will end this afternoon.
Yellow weather warning for rain Edinburgh – hour by hour forecast
Here is the hour by hour forecast for Friday, November 18.
11am – 80% chance of heavy rain, 8°C, 7mph winds
12pm – 80% chance of heavy rain, 8°C, 9mph winds
1pm – 80% chance of heavy rain, 8°C, 10mph winds
2pm – Cloudy, with a 10% chance of rain, 8°C, 12mph winds
3pm – Cloudy, with a 10% chance of rain, 8°C, 12mph winds
4pm – Cloudy, with a 10% chance of rain, 8°C, 11mph winds
5pm – Cloudy, with a 10% chance of rain, 8°C, 9mph winds
6pm – Cloudy, with a 10% chance of rain, 8°C, 8mph winds
7pm – Cloudy, with a 10% chance of rain, 8°C, 9mph winds
8pm – Cloudy, with a 10% chance of rain, 8°C, 6mph winds
9pm – Cloudy, with a 10% chance of rain, 8°C, 5mph winds
10pm – Cloudy, with a 10% chance of rain, 8°C, 5mph winds
11pm – Cloudy, with a 10% chance of rain, 8°C, 4mph winds
Midnight – Cloudy, with a 10% chance of rain, 8°C, 4mph winds