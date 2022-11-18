The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain in Edinburgh for today (November 18). After yesterday’s downpour the rainfall is expected to continue until this afternoon, with a risk of floods warning still in place for the Capital.

The current weather warning area stretches up the east coast of Scotland, from the Borders up to Aberdeen. It runs until 6pm today for that large part of the country, however the forecast predicts that the rain in Edinburgh will end this afternoon.

Yellow weather warning for rain Edinburgh – hour by hour forecast

The heavy rain is expected to ease this afternoon in Edinburgh. Photo by Lisa Ferguson.

Here is the hour by hour forecast for Friday, November 18.

11am – 80% chance of heavy rain, 8°C, 7mph winds

12pm – 80% chance of heavy rain, 8°C, 9mph winds

1pm – 80% chance of heavy rain, 8°C, 10mph winds

Advertisement Hide Ad

2pm – Cloudy, with a 10% chance of rain, 8°C, 12mph winds

3pm – Cloudy, with a 10% chance of rain, 8°C, 12mph winds

4pm – Cloudy, with a 10% chance of rain, 8°C, 11mph winds

5pm – Cloudy, with a 10% chance of rain, 8°C, 9mph winds

Advertisement Hide Ad

6pm – Cloudy, with a 10% chance of rain, 8°C, 8mph winds

7pm – Cloudy, with a 10% chance of rain, 8°C, 9mph winds

8pm – Cloudy, with a 10% chance of rain, 8°C, 6mph winds

9pm – Cloudy, with a 10% chance of rain, 8°C, 5mph winds

Advertisement Hide Ad

10pm – Cloudy, with a 10% chance of rain, 8°C, 5mph winds

11pm – Cloudy, with a 10% chance of rain, 8°C, 4mph winds