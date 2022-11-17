News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh weather: Met Office issues weather warning alert for rain and flooding - hour by hour forecast

By Ginny Sanderson
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Nov 2022, 10:32am

Edinburgh is being hit by heavy rainfall today (October 17) with the Met Office releasing a yellow weather warning from this afternoon. The warning, which stretches up the east coast of Scotland, is in place between 3pm today and 6pm on Friday (October 18).

There is a risk of flooding due to persistent and heavy rainfall – with a small chance of homes and businesses could be flooded. Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions, the Met Office says, and train and bus services are likely to be affected. There is also a small chance some communities could be cut off temporarily by road flooding, the Met Office warns.

Yellow weather warning for rain Edinburgh – hour by hour forecast

Here is the hour by hour forecast for Thursday, November 17.

11am – 90% chance of rain, 9°C, 33mph winds

12pm – 90% chance of rain, 9°C, 35mph winds

1pm – 60% chance of rain, 9°C, 35mph winds

2pm – 90% chance of rain, 9°C, 34mph winds

3pm – 90% chance of rain, 9°C, 33mph winds

4pm – 90% chance of rain, 8°C, 32mph winds

5pm – 90% chance of rain, 8°C, 30mph winds

6pm – 90% chance of rain, 8°C, 29mph winds

7pm – 90% chance of rain, 8°C, 28mph winds

8pm – 90% chance of rain, 8°C, 30mph winds

9pm – 90% chance of rain, 8°C, 30mph winds

10pm – 90% chance of rain, 8°C, 28mph winds

11pm – 90% chance of rain, 8°C, 29mph winds

Midnight – 95% chance of rain, 8°C, 29mph winds

