Edinburgh weather: Met Office issues weather warning alert for rain and flooding - hour by hour forecast
Edinburgh is being hit by heavy rainfall today (October 17) with the Met Office releasing a yellow weather warning from this afternoon. The warning, which stretches up the east coast of Scotland, is in place between 3pm today and 6pm on Friday (October 18).
There is a risk of flooding due to persistent and heavy rainfall – with a small chance of homes and businesses could be flooded. Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions, the Met Office says, and train and bus services are likely to be affected. There is also a small chance some communities could be cut off temporarily by road flooding, the Met Office warns.
Yellow weather warning for rain Edinburgh – hour by hour forecast
hour by hour forecast
11am – 90% chance of rain, 9°C, 33mph winds
12pm – 90% chance of rain, 9°C, 35mph winds
1pm – 60% chance of rain, 9°C, 35mph winds
2pm – 90% chance of rain, 9°C, 34mph winds
3pm – 90% chance of rain, 9°C, 33mph winds
4pm – 90% chance of rain, 8°C, 32mph winds
5pm – 90% chance of rain, 8°C, 30mph winds
6pm – 90% chance of rain, 8°C, 29mph winds
7pm – 90% chance of rain, 8°C, 28mph winds
8pm – 90% chance of rain, 8°C, 30mph winds
9pm – 90% chance of rain, 8°C, 30mph winds
10pm – 90% chance of rain, 8°C, 28mph winds
11pm – 90% chance of rain, 8°C, 29mph winds
Midnight – 95% chance of rain, 8°C, 29mph winds