Edinburgh is being hit by heavy rainfall today (October 17) with the Met Office releasing a yellow weather warning from this afternoon. The warning, which stretches up the east coast of Scotland , is in place between 3pm today and 6pm on Friday (October 18).

There is a risk of flooding due to persistent and heavy rainfall – with a small chance of homes and businesses could be flooded. Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions, the Met Office says, and train and bus services are likely to be affected. There is also a small chance some communities could be cut off temporarily by road flooding, the Met Office warns.