A coastguard helicopter was spotted circling above Cramond Island on Sunday evening after a member of the public raised concern for two people in a kayak at sea in the bad weather.

HM Coastguard were called at about 5pm on Sunday over concern for two people spotted in a kayak in the River Forth in bad weather.

A Coastguard helicopter from Prestwick, Coastguard rescue teams from Fisherrow, Kinghorn and South Queensferry and RNLI lifeboats from Kinghorn and South Queensferry assisted in the search.

An HM Coastguard spokeswoman said: “A thorough and extensive search was carried out with nothing found.

"The search was terminated at around 9pm.”

Edinburgh was plunged into chaos after a thunderstorm brought flash flooding to parts of the city causing disruption to businesses and travel.

Heavy downpours hit parts of the Capital from about 4pm causing streets and several shopping centres, including St James Quarter, to flood.

The Met Office issued a warning as it predicted heavy showers and thunder storms to hit Edinburgh on Sunday that could lead to flooding and disruption across the city.

