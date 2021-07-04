Footage taken at the new shopping centre shows water leaking through the roof, flooding several floors below on Sunday afternoon when the city was in the grips of a thunderstorm.

Staff at the centre can be seen mopping up pools of water inside several stores as shoppers were spotted gathering in the building’s more sheltered areas.

The Gyle Shopping Centre also flooded as rain leaked through the roof causing pools of water to form indoors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thunder could be heard and flashes of lightning seen in various parts of the Capital when the weather turned at about 4pm on Sunday.

Extreme rainfall caused flash flooding in parts of the city, particularly in Stockbridge where Raeburn Place and Comley Bank were submerged in water, forcing local shops in the area to close.

ScotRail confirmed several train services have been disrupted due to flooding between Haymarket and Edinburgh

St James Quarter floods during thunderstorm in Edinburgh picture: Lisa-Marie Whilton

For safety reasons, trains between Helensburgh and Edinburgh will now run between Helensburgh and Bathgate only.

The Met Office issued a warning as it predicted heavy showers and thunder storms to hit Edinburgh on Sunday that could lead to flooding and disruption across the city.

St James Quarter just opened its doors last week on 24 June after five years of construction work.

A message from the Editor:

Staff spotted inside mopping up pools of water.

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.