Thunder could be heard and lightning strikes seen in parts of the Capital when the weather turned at about 4pm on Sunday bringing heavy rainfall.

Videos taken by residents in the city show footage of streets completely submerged in water, including Raeburn Place and Comley Bank in Stockbridge.

Shopping centres in the city including the new St James Quarter – which opened for the first time just last week – and Gyle Shopping Centre flooded as water leaked through the rooftops causing pools of water to form on the levels beneath.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ScotRail confirmed several train services have been disrupted due to flooding between Haymarket and Edinburgh

For safety reasons, trains between Helensburgh and Edinburgh will now run between Helensburgh and Bathgate only.

A Met Office warning for heavy downpours and thunderstorms came into force at 10am on Sunday morning and is expected to last until midnight.

Pedestrians watching a fire engine driving slowly through the flooded streets of Stockbridge, Edinburgh, after heavy rainfall batters parts of the city.

A Met Office spokesman said: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to break out from late morning on Sunday, perhaps becoming quite widespread during the afternoon.

“Some places will miss the worst of these, but where they do occur, 20 to 30 mm rain could fall in a short space of time leading to some surface water flooding.

“Lightning and hail will be additional hazards. Showers and thunderstorms will only slowly ease during the evening and some could persist well into the night.”

More as we have it.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.