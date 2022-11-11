Edinburgh weather: Fallen tree blocking road at busy junction as strong winds hit capital
A tree has fallen and is blocking the road at a busy junction as the capital is battered by more strong winds today.
By Jolene Campbell
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
The tree which snapped and fell off in gale force winds was blocking the road at Pentland Terrace by the bus stop at the junction with Pentland View. It was reported this morning after 9am. The council parks team told the Evening News they sent an officer to assess the situation and remove the tree.
Forecasters extended the yellow weather warning, with travel disruption expected throughout Edinburgh and the Lothians as wind speeds continue to pick up across Scotland. The Met Office warning will be in place from 6am to 3pm on Friday, November 11.