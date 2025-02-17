The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice in parts of Midlothain and West Lothian tomorrow with cold temperatures ‘likely to cause icy surfaces’ in some areas.

Frosty conditions in Edinburgh tomorrow will see sleet changing to overcast by late morning, with drier weather forecast from 4pm onwards. Temperatures in Edinburgh, West Lothian and Midlothian on Tuesday will fluctuate between 1C and 2C with a high of 4C in the afternoon.

A weather warning for snow and ice has been issued across Midlothian and West Lothian between 3am and 12pm on Tuesday, February 18 | Met Office / Jennie, flickr

The Met Office said: “It will still feel cold for most, and sub-zero for many overnight. Outbreaks of rain are set to develop over Northern Ireland and extend into Scotland during tonight, then turning to sleet and snow with a chance of some freezing rain in places. A yellow warning for snow and ice is in place for Tuesday.

“The warning highlights potentially hazardous travel conditions, with a couple of centimetres of snow to lower levels, and accumulations of around 5cm possible over high ground.”