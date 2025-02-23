Edinburgh weather: Strong winds set to hit the capital with weather warning in place

Edinburgh will see wind speeds as high as 55mph today with the Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning until 6pm on Sunday.

Gale force winds will peak between 10am and 2pm where the average wind speed is 54mph. Light rain is forecast throughout the day with a 90 per cent chance of rain between 12pm and 2pm.

A yellow weather warning for wind will be in place across Edinburgh and the Lothians from 6am to 6pm on Sunday, February 23

Strong winds will gradually reduce between 4pm and 10pm where the average wind speed is 39mph.

Met Office chief meteorologist, Steve Willington, said: “Weather warnings have been issued to highlight the potential for travel disruption, dangerous conditions near coasts and the possibility of power cuts for some.

“Winds are expected to increase through Sunday, with many central, northern and western parts of the UK seeing gusts of up to 50-60mph at times, and perhaps as much as 70mph in exposed spots along Irish Sea coastlines, Scottish Islands, and other areas of high ground further inland. Heavy rain will accompany the strong winds, particularly in the west, making for very poor weather conditions, especially on roads.”