Edinburgh is set for a week of sunny weather with temperatures reaching up to 17C, according to the Met Office.

Today’s forecast sees sunny intervals throughout the day, where the average temperature is 15 degrees until 7pm. The warm weather will last well into the night with the temperature set to be 11C at 11pm.

The snap summer spell will continue throughout the week, with sunshine forecast throughout tomorrow and Wednesday with highs of 16C and lows of 8C on April 1 and highs of 15C and lows of 5C on Wednesday.

Thursday is forecast to be slightly cooler, with sunny weather changing to partly cloudy by early evening. The average temperature on April 4 is set to be 12C between 1pm and 4pm. Friday will get off to a cloudy start before changing to sunny intervals by the late morning with highs of 11C.

Saturday, April 5 is predicted to be sunny by late morning with highs off 11C before Sunday sees Edinburgh return to warmer temperatures of 14C and warm weather forecast throughout the day.

For the latest weather updates you can visit the Met Office website.