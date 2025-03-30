Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Spring has finally sprung in Edinburgh, with a week of high temperatures and bright sunshine on the way according to forecasters.

The Met Office said the first week of April is set to bring ‘plenty of sunshine’ to the Scottish Capital along with temperatures of up to 17 degrees - weather which often sees locals flock to The Meadows and Portobello beach.

And with the beautiful weather set to continue into the weekend, pupils look set to have the brightest start to the Easter Holidays when schools break up on April 4.

The forecast comes after weeks of unpredictable weather in the capital, with a mixture of sunny spells, high winds and heavy rain showers.

Next week is set to start with sunny spells on Monday, with cloudy weather to come later in the day. Temperatures are predicted to reach a maximum of 16 degrees.

The Met Office said Tuesday will be a beautiful day with sunshine and temperature highs of 17 degrees. The spring sunshine is set to continue for the rest of the week but forecasters said temperatures will come down to around 12 degrees by the time the weekend comes.

A Met Office spokesman: “From the start of April, settled weather is expected to cover much of the UK. Most places are expected to be dry with clear or sunny spells and light winds.

“Inland areas will see a general day-on-day warming next week. It will probably remain slightly cooler near coastal areas, with an additional risk of mist or sea fog affecting parts of the east coast.

“There is a chance for more unsettled and perhaps cooler weather for a time. However the main signal is for dry and fine weather across the country during this period. Temperatures will likely be around or above normal and feeling warm during the day, and some cold nights are still possible when skies are clear.”