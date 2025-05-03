Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There has been some glorious sunshine over the last week or so - and the question on everyone’s lips is whether it is going to continue.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The good news is that sunshine does feature in the forecast for next week, but there will also be more cloud on some days and it might not be quite so warm as it has been.

Here’s what weather we can expect in Edinburgh, according to forecasters.

As Edinburgh enjoyed some glorious sunshine on Tuesday, locals and tourists headed to Portobello Beach to catch some rays and enjoy the weather.

SATURDAY

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office forecast says temperatures in the Capital today will reach a maximum of 15C, with patchy cloud into this afternoon but there should also be sunny spells, especially around 6pm and 7pm and remaining dry.

SUNDAY

Sunday is expected to be notably cooler, with temperatures no higher than 11C. Sunny intervals early in the day are forecast to give way to more overcast conditions later in the morning, but the sun breaking out again around 3pm and lasting until after 8pm. It will be another dry day.

MONDAY

Monday is forecast to be dry and sunny throughout the day, but with maximum temperatures of just 13C.

TUESDAY

Tuesday is expected to be similar - dry and sunny - and temperatures are forecast to be higher again, getting up to 17C in the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some cloud is expected to return on Wednesday, but sunshine is still forecast for later afternoon and early evening, with temperatures of up to 16C, and remaining dry.

THURSDAY

Thursday looks like a repeat performance - dry, cloud and sunshine for much of the day, but sunnier later and maximum temperatures of 16C.

FRIDAY

And Friday is expected to follow a similar pattern with could and sunshine giving way to sunnier spells from around 4pm, remaining dry, and the maximum temperature climbing slightly to 17C.

SATURDAY

The weather is forecast to improve again next Saturday, with sunshine from 10am and temperatures up to 18C.