2 . Industrial units to become new hotel

Scohouse Ltd has submitted plans for a new hotel in Edinburgh, applying for a change of use from industrial units to Class 7, hotel, at unit 3 2F & 3F, 146 Duddingston Road West. The transformation would require internal and external works to turn the empty units into a new hotel if the plans are approved. This includes all glazing (single glazing) to be replaced with heritage/slimline double glazing. The external cladding would be renovated and painted to match existing colour. While, the external walls would be insulated with 75mm rigid insulation, the floor would be insulated with 100mm rigid insulation, and the ceiling would be insulated 200mm with mineral wool insulation. Other proposed changes include the PVC downpipe being replaced with cast iron and painted black, missing gutters to be repaired with material to much existing, and the roof would be inspected and all loose and missing slates replaced to match existing Scottish slates. | Format Design/ MKS Builders