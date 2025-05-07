Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A life-size memorial and plaque to remember a beloved Edinburgh West End cat has been approved by the council.

Hugo was eight years old when he was hit by a car at Palmerston Place in April, 2023. The much-loved Arabic Mau cat was well known in the West End and would be seen wondering around the William Street area every day, nipping into shops, offices and homes on a regular basis.

In February, the local community came together to apply for permission and pay for a life-size statue of Hugo to be placed on a wall on William Street, a spot where he would often take a break on his wander around the West End and gaze out over his territory.

An artist's impression of the proposed Hugo the cat statue and plaque on William Street in Edinburgh's West End. | City of Edinburgh Council

West End Community Council applied for planning permission for the artwork, which will be made by the man behind Wojtek the Bear in Princes Street Gardens, Alan Herriot. The sculpture and the plaque will be formed from bronze, while both will be fixed to the wall by bronze rods.

The statue should hopefully also raise money for the Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home, as the brass plaque will include a QR code to donate to the local cat and dog home based at Seafield.

Approving the plans on May 2, the council’s chief planning officer David Givan said: “The proposals have special regard to the desirability of preserving the building and its setting and will not adversely impact on its special architectural and historic interest. The proposals will preserve the character and appearance of the conservation area.

“The proposed sculpture and plaque, by virtue of their size, location and suitable materials, would not have a detrimental impact on the character and appearance of the conservation area. They would be located on a stone boundary wall and would represent an unobtrusive addition to the streetscape.

“There are no material considerations that outweigh this conclusion.”

The detailed plans for the statue of Hugo the cat. | City of Edinburgh Council

West End Community Council’s engagement officer Paul Hancock revealed his delight at the plans being accepted.

He said: “We are super pleased we have all the approvals in place and we are looking forward to the next steps, getting the funds together and getting work started. Hugo was such a character and much loved around here.

“The organising committee that has done this, a group of locals, already have soft donations and we’re looking to getting that firmed up. I think it’s very much a question of seeing the funds come in and then we will have a better idea of timelines going forward.

“It’s a lovely and very positive thing for the West End, It’s something that will help the area and raise awareness of cats being hit by a car and not being protected, dogs are protected but not cats. The plaque should also raise money for the local cat and dog home, which is great.”

Jane Rutherford, pictured at the wall on William Street where the statue of Hugo will be placed. | National World

Hugo’s owner Jane Rutherford had lived with him around the world, including in Spain and Abu Dhabi, after he was born in Doha. Jane returned to her native Edinburgh five years ago, living at Glencairn Crescent in the West End with Hugo.

She told the Evening News she is “so delighted” that the memorial has been approved, adding: “Now it’s been two years since his accident I really hope it’s a reminder to residents and businesses of what a lovely cat he was.

“It’s also a fabulous way to introduce William Street to residents and visitors alike. It’s a lovely part of town that has a full and interesting history and I so hope Hugo will now be a permanent part of that history.”

A total of 24 representations were received on the council’s online portal for this application, including 20 comments in support and four objections.

Those in support highlighted how loved Hugo was by the local community, as well the statue being sympathetic to the surrounding area, and some said the statue would encourage footfall in the West End area, with locals and visitors sure to be attracted to it.

Local resident Cynthia Pendergast said: “It would be nice to have this memorial for all the folks who knew, knew of and loved Hugo. It may draw others to the area over time, too. My partner and I would love to visit it as we are in the neighbourhood often, and this is where I first met Hugo.”

Jane Rutherford with her cat Hugo. | Jane Rutherford

While, Carole Kennedy said: “I fully support this proposal for the statue of Hugo. He was much beloved and the statue is sympathetic to the surrounding area, not intrusive and will bring joy to residents and visitors.”

And Margaret Williamson added: “I fully support this project in memory of a cat that brought the local community together. I believe it will encourage footfall in William Street which will benefit local businesses.”

Reasons for objections included insufficient details of the proposal and poor wording on the plaque.

One objector, Robyn Maher said: “I appreciate the fact Hugo is fondly remembered by many members of the community, but I think this commemorative statue is ultimately inappropriate and as a matter of better judgement, should not go ahead. This cat was unpredictably aggressive.”

The community council now has three years to complete the installation of the statue of Hugo the cat at William Street in Edinburgh’s West End.