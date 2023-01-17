Edinburgh woman taken to hospital after rescue operation on Arthur's Seat
A woman has been taken to hospital after a rescue operation on Arthur’s Seat.
Emergency services were alerted to an incident on the peak, shortly before 9.30am this morning. An ambulance rushed to the scene, alongside a special operations team.
Locals also spotted a Coastguard helicopter hovering above Arthur’s Seat and Holyrood Park, at around 11.30am. According to FlightRadar.com, the aircraft flew from Prestwick to Edinburgh, setting off around 10.57am.
One woman was taken to hospital by an ambulance following the rescue operation.
A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call today at 0923 hours to attend an incident at Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh. We dispatched one ambulance and our special operations team to the scene, with assistance also provided by the Coastguard. We transported one female patient by road to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.”