Emergency services were alerted to an incident on the peak, shortly before 9.30am this morning. An ambulance rushed to the scene, alongside a special operations team.

Locals also spotted a Coastguard helicopter hovering above Arthur’s Seat and Holyrood Park, at around 11.30am. According to FlightRadar.com, the aircraft flew from Prestwick to Edinburgh, setting off around 10.57am.

One woman was taken to hospital by an ambulance following the rescue operation.

