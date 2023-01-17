News you can trust since 1873
Duddingston Low Road: Main road through Holyrood Park closed for second day due to an abandoned vehicle

A main road through Holyrood Park in Edinburgh is closed for the second day.

By Rachel Mackie
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Jan 2023, 12:47pm

Duddingston Low Road is closed for the second day due to an abandoned vehicle.

Yesterday (Monday), Historic Scotland tweeted: “Icy conditions have persisted throughout the day and an abandoned vehicle is also currently in a challenging location on the road. As a result the road will remain closed today (Mon 16 Jan) and overnight.”

They confirmed again this morning (Tuedsay) that the road would remain closed, writing: “Duddingston Low Road is still closed today (Tue 17 Jan) due to ice and a car blocking the road. We'll keep you posted.”

The icy weather is set to continue for the next few days, finally rising above 0C on Friday.

