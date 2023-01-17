Duddingston Low Road: Main road through Holyrood Park closed for second day due to an abandoned vehicle
A main road through Holyrood Park in Edinburgh is closed for the second day.
Duddingston Low Road is closed for the second day due to an abandoned vehicle.
Yesterday (Monday), Historic Scotland tweeted: “Icy conditions have persisted throughout the day and an abandoned vehicle is also currently in a challenging location on the road. As a result the road will remain closed today (Mon 16 Jan) and overnight.”
They confirmed again this morning (Tuedsay) that the road would remain closed, writing: “Duddingston Low Road is still closed today (Tue 17 Jan) due to ice and a car blocking the road. We'll keep you posted.”
The icy weather is set to continue for the next few days, finally rising above 0C on Friday.