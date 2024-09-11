An Edinburgh woman is urging others to regularly self-check for signs of cancer following the death of her older sister - spreading the message ‘if something doesn’t feel right, I flag it’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Janine Jennings lost her sister three years ago after she was diagnosed with incurable cancer. Her older sister Teri Burnett had been initially diagnosed with breast cancer and following treatment, Teri was cancer free for five years.

The family believed they could put the nightmare behind them, but they were then told the devastating news that the cancer had returned - this time to Teri’s liver and pancreas. Teri died in March 2021 at the age of 45.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Janine Jennings’ (left) is urging women to regularly self-check for signs of cancer. Janine's older sister Teri Burnett (right) passed away aged 45 following a battle with cancer | Breast Cancer Now

Janine said: “Teri was just always the person that was there for everybody. When I was growing up, I was like ‘I want to be like my big sister’. When we were told the cancer was incurable, I sat down with her and she held my hand and said ‘it’s your turn to look after the family’.

“I just really hope that I make her proud every day. I miss her.”

Janine, who is head of education for ghd UK and Ireland, is sharing her sister’s experience in support of ghd’s annual pink campaign - which has raised over $24 million for breast cancer charities globally in the last 21 years.

In partnership with Breast Cancer Now, ghd aim to raise awareness and the importance of self-checking to understand and look out for the signs and symptoms of breast cancer. This is crucial as the sooner breast cancer is diagnosed, the more effective treatment is likely to be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Janine said: “The ghd pink campaign has always been close to my heart. I self-check every single time I’m in the shower. If something doesn’t feel right, I flag it.”

Over 55,000 people are diagnosed with breast cancer every year in the UK alone and 1,000 people still die from the disease every month. In addition to promoting ways of identifying cancer early, ghd is also doating £10 to Breast Cancer Now from every ghd pink limited-edition product that is sold.

The ghd pink limited edition range includes: GHD Platinum Styler (£239), GHD Gold Styler (£189), GHD Platinum Styler (£239), GHD Max Styler (£209), GHD Helios Hairdryer (£189) and the GHD Glyde Hot Brush (£179).