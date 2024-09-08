Setting off from Holyrood Park shortly before 11pm, 800 walkers wearing brightly decorated bras and colourful ‘bra t-shirts’ walked half and full marathons through the capital to raise money for breast and other cancers. Dozens of walkers also took on a walking challenge virtually in their own areas.
Glittering light installations showed MoonWalkers the way, with iconic buildings across the Edinburgh skyline having lit up pink in their honour, including Camera Obscura, the Museum on the Mound, the Royal Society of Edinburgh, Edinburgh International Conference Centre, and St Giles’ Cathedral.
Now in its 18th year, the Edinburgh event has raised more than £22 million since the event was first staged in 2006 - with last night’s event generating hundreds of thousands of pounds. Funds awarded by Walk the Walk make a huge difference to people across Scotland living with cancer with recent grants being made to the Beatson Cancer Charity, Ayrshire Cancer Support and Make 2nds Count.
Here are 15 pictures from the incredible event.
