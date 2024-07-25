Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The life and achievements of Edinburgh Olympic hero Eric Liddell will be celebrated in a service to be broadcast on BBC’s Songs of Praise this weekend.

This year marks the centenary of Eric Liddell’s triumph at the 1924 Paris Olympics when he won the gold medal in the 400 metres after switching from his normal 100 metre distance because the heats were being run on a Sunday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Salvation Army musicians play Eric Liddell's favourite hymn at a service in St Giles Cathedral. Picture: Tina Norris | Tina Norris Photography

As well as a record-breaking athlete he was also well known as a Scottish international rugby player and a Christian missionary in China. His story was immortalised in the film Chariots of Fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The service, recorded at Edinburgh’s St Giles Cathedral last month, is part of a series of events organised by The Eric Liddell 100 to mark the anniversary and remember the man nicknamed The Flying Scotsman.

More than 300 people attended the service, which includes special readings and musical performances that paid tribute to Liddell’s enduring legacy.

There are readings by Liddell’s eldest daughter, Patricia Liddell Russell, 88, and Princess Anne, who is patron of The Eric Liddell 100. There is also the world premiere of a composition by Alexander McNamee, a young composer who was a student at George Watson’s College.

And Liddell’s favourite hymn, "Be Still My Soul," will be performed by The Ensemble from The Household Troops Band of the Salvation Army, under Bandmaster Carl Saunders. The hymn was played by Salvation Army musicians as Liddell passed away in an internment camp in 1945.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a message in the order of service, Princess Anne said: “As the 2024 Olympics return to Paris, we all have an opportunity to remember, celebrate, and be inspired by the story of Eric Liddell.

“Those involved in The Eric Liddell 100 carefully considered suitable values for this initiative, values that Eric Liddell lived by and demonstrated daily; passion, compassion, and integrity.

“It is appropriate that The Eric Liddell 100 is led by the care and dementia specialist charity, named after Eric Liddell, The Eric Liddell Community. The charity’s focus on reducing loneliness and isolation while improving communities' health and well-being is something that I am sure Eric and all here would support.”

John MacMillan, CEO of The Eric Liddell Community, said: "Eric Liddell's legacy is a beacon of inspiration. As we approach the centenary of his iconic victory at the 1924 Olympic Games, it is only fitting that we celebrate his extraordinary life and contributions to both sports and our community. The Eric Liddell 100 campaign will not only commemorate his historic achievement but also serve as a reminder of his unwavering dedication to his values and his people.”