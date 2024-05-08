Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An Edinburgh yoga studio, which has operated near the Meadows for over a decade has announced it will close at the end of the month.

For the last 12 years, Meadowlark on Argyle Place, has offered a range of yoga classes and workshops - from Ashtanga and Vinyasa classes to pregnancy yoga and children’s sessions.

Writing on social media, owners said: “With hearts full of gratitude and emotion, Meadowlark will be closing on May 31. We’ve had many of you ask how you could help, which has meant the world. If we could ask anything of you now, it would be to please keep bringing your smiling faces and beautiful authentic energy into the studio as much as you can during May.”

Describing their loyal customers as ‘family’ they added: “Closing up after 12 years is expensive on so many levels, and we would be so grateful if you can shout it from the rooftops - book drop-in classes and use your blocks, bring us your smiles and let’s remember all the joy.”

Several Meadowlark regulars shared kind messages online - with many detailing what the yoga studio meant to them.

One said: “I’ve met some wonderful people and friends along the way being part of this community” whilst another added: “It will forever be a joyful memory in my heart and thank you for it all.”

