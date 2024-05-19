Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More than 1.5 million toy bricks will be used to create the models

Edinburgh Zoo will host a spectacular exhibition this summer - featuring over 25 life-sized animal sculptures between May and July.

The BRICKLIVE Zoo Safari exhibition will feature a Bengal tiger, an octopus and a giant 212kg orangutan among others.

More than 1.5 million toy bricks have been used to create the models, which will form an interactive trail around the zoo. As well as being a great family day out, the Lego models help educate visitors about endangered animals around the planet and the actions they can take to protect them.

The BRICKLIVE Zoo Safari exhibition will run from Friday May 24 until Wednesday July 31 at Edinburgh Zoo

Lindsay Ross, events and experiences manager at Edinburgh Zoo, said, “We are so excited about Edinburgh Zoo’s Brick Safari. BRICKLIVE have put together an amazing exhibit with some incredible sculptures of animals most of us are unlikely to see close-up in our lifetime – it will be a great addition to what is already a brilliant day out at the zoo.”

Lindsay added: “We will also have interactive selfie zones, including a sit-in jeep made from over 70,000 toy bricks.”

A highlight of the trail will be a seven-foot-tall Bengal tiger, which is made from more than 81,000 bricks and took over 390 hours for the BRICKLIVE team to build. Other sculptures on display include a giant panda, an African elephant, and a gorilla.

Lindsay said: “Every visit to the zoo helps feed and care for all our amazing animals and helps protect threatened species around the world, many of which our visitors will learn more about this summer with our Brick Safari.”