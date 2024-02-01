Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Attention LEGO lovers! Edinbrick, Edinburgh’s own not for profit LEGO Model Show, is set to return this spring.

After last year's show sold out within hours of tickets going on sale, the event will once again take place over two days, giving more LEGO fans a chance to attend.

This year’s Edinbrick will be held in a new venue – McEwan Hall at Teviot Place – on Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 April. But while the venue has changed, the Edinbrick experience will remain the same excellent value for money, with ticket prices unchanged from 2023.

With more allocated display space and buildzones for creative play, the organisers promise there will be new LEGO Displays from builders from across Scotland and even further afield, a Minifig Hunt and the ever popular everyone’s a winner Tombola. There should also be opportunities to buy toy-themed art, retired LEGO sets and surprises.

As a not for profit all volunteer event, Edinbrick’s profits will once again be going to the Fairy Bricks Charity who donate thousands of LEGO sets to Children’s Hospitals and Wards worldwide – including Edinburgh’s Children’s Hospital. Last year’s Edinbrick raised a staggering amount of over £15,000 for the charity.