Edinbrick 2024: Edinburgh LEGO model show returns after last year's sell out event - here's how to get tickets
Attention LEGO lovers! Edinbrick, Edinburgh’s own not for profit LEGO Model Show, is set to return this spring.
After last year's show sold out within hours of tickets going on sale, the event will once again take place over two days, giving more LEGO fans a chance to attend.
This year’s Edinbrick will be held in a new venue – McEwan Hall at Teviot Place – on Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 April. But while the venue has changed, the Edinbrick experience will remain the same excellent value for money, with ticket prices unchanged from 2023.
With more allocated display space and buildzones for creative play, the organisers promise there will be new LEGO Displays from builders from across Scotland and even further afield, a Minifig Hunt and the ever popular everyone’s a winner Tombola. There should also be opportunities to buy toy-themed art, retired LEGO sets and surprises.
As a not for profit all volunteer event, Edinbrick’s profits will once again be going to the Fairy Bricks Charity who donate thousands of LEGO sets to Children’s Hospitals and Wards worldwide – including Edinburgh’s Children’s Hospital. Last year’s Edinbrick raised a staggering amount of over £15,000 for the charity.
Tickets are only £5 for ages 5 to 99 and are only available online from www.ticketsource.co.uk/edinbrick and are timed entry to help with capacity ofthe venue. Under 5s are free, but please note that children under 14 years of age require an adult to accompany them.