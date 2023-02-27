The event returned in 2022 after a two-year hiatus and sold out in days

LEGO lovers in Edinburgh will have been thrilled by the news that Edinbrick is to return for another year – this time for a two-day special.

The event will see stunning models put on display at the Potterrow Dome on May 20 and 21 and is set to be bigger and better. It will have more allocated display space as well as buildzones for creative play.

It comes after last year’s event which saw Edinbrick return for the first time since 2019. It was a very popular event, with tickets having sold out in just days. Here are just some of the many stunning models which were on display last year to give you a taste of what the 2023 event could hold.

1 . The Edge of Elvendale The Edge of Elvendale model stunned visitors at Edinbrick 2022. It was created by Mansur Soeleman, Tom Loftus and Isabel Louise.

2 . Jurassic Park World mash-up Martin and Alex Duffy showed off their Jurassic Park-inspired model, which included many dinosaur figures, the iconic Jurassic Park entrance and even Owen Grady zip-lining to safety.

3 . Stunning structures Talented 11-year-old Micah Munro put several of his creations on display at Edinbrick 2022. He said he was happy with the final products but added that he is determined to make them even better.

4 . Disney vs Star Wars battle Kenny Smith, from Hamilton, built this battle scene between Star Wars characters and classic Disney characters after being inspired when Disney bought over the franchise. He said he thought it'd be funny to see them go up against each other.