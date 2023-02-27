Edinburgh Edinbrick 2023: A look at the stunning LEGO models which were on display at Edinbrick 2022
The event returned in 2022 after a two-year hiatus and sold out in days
LEGO lovers in Edinburgh will have been thrilled by the news that Edinbrick is to return for another year – this time for a two-day special.
The event will see stunning models put on display at the Potterrow Dome on May 20 and 21 and is set to be bigger and better. It will have more allocated display space as well as buildzones for creative play.
It comes after last year’s event which saw Edinbrick return for the first time since 2019. It was a very popular event, with tickets having sold out in just days. Here are just some of the many stunning models which were on display last year to give you a taste of what the 2023 event could hold.