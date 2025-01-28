Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Edinburgh Zoo has announced the death of its oldest red panda who arrived at the charity three years ago.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kevyn, who was 14-years-old, died of ‘age related health issues’ at the weekend. Sharing the sad news, a zoo spokesperson said he was ‘a favourite among staff and visitors’.

Edinburgh Zoo’s oldest red panda, Kevyn, died at the weekend | Edinburgh Zoo

Writing on social media, the statement read: “We are sad to share the loss of Kevyn, our eldest male red panda, who passed away this weekend. At 14 years old, Kevyn had been facing age related health issues and was being cared for closely by our expert keepers and vets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After spending 10 years at Highland Wildlife Park and fathering seven kits, he moved to Edinburgh Zoo in 2022, where he has been living with our new female, Priya. He was a favourite among staff and visitors during his time at both our charity’s zoos and will be hugely missed.”