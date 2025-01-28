Edinburgh Zoo red panda who was ‘favourite among staff and visitors’ dies

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 28th Jan 2025, 04:50 BST
Edinburgh Zoo has announced the death of its oldest red panda who arrived at the charity three years ago.

Kevyn, who was 14-years-old, died of ‘age related health issues’ at the weekend. Sharing the sad news, a zoo spokesperson said he was ‘a favourite among staff and visitors’.

Edinburgh Zoo’s oldest red panda, Kevyn, died at the weekendEdinburgh Zoo’s oldest red panda, Kevyn, died at the weekend
Edinburgh Zoo’s oldest red panda, Kevyn, died at the weekend | Edinburgh Zoo

Writing on social media, the statement read: “We are sad to share the loss of Kevyn, our eldest male red panda, who passed away this weekend. At 14 years old, Kevyn had been facing age related health issues and was being cared for closely by our expert keepers and vets.

“After spending 10 years at Highland Wildlife Park and fathering seven kits, he moved to Edinburgh Zoo in 2022, where he has been living with our new female, Priya. He was a favourite among staff and visitors during his time at both our charity’s zoos and will be hugely missed.”

