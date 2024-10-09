Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Edinburgh Zoo has shared pictures of their newest resident - a male Pallas’s cat named Akiko.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arriving at the zoo as part of a breeding programme, Akiko will be joined by a female Pallas’s cat in the coming months with keepers hoping they will have kittens. The species faces various threats in the wild including habitat loss, loss of preferred prey and predation by domestic dogs.

Andrew Laing, senior animal keeper at Edinburgh Zoo, said: “We are thrilled to have Pallas’s cats at the zoo again and are looking forward to having a breeding pair soon that will hopefully help boost the population of the species.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Akiko will be joined by another pallas's cat at Edinburgh Zoo in the coming months | RZSS

“Akiko has been settling in well to his new home and we are looking forward to bringing in a mate for him in the next few months.”

Pallas’s cats’ secretive nature and the remoteness of their habitat make them difficult to study and they are amongst the least known wild cat species in the world.

The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS), the wildlife charity that runs Edinburgh Zoo, has also managed the European breeding program and studbook for the species for over 15 years. In that time the RZSS the global conservation project PICA (Pallas's cat International Conservation Alliance) alongside project partners Nordens Ark and Snow Leopard Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Akiko is one of several new arrivals at the zoo in recent weeks, with Oberon the zebra and an adorable baby red panda having joined its animals.

For information you can visit the Edinburgh Zoo website.