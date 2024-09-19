Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new adaptation of Edinburgh Zoo’s world-famous Penguin Parade is set to return this week - the first time the charity has hosted the popular attraction since Covid restrictions were in place four years ago.

The ‘Wee Waddle’ is a reimagined version of the zoo’s decade-old tradition and will allow visitors to get up close to see the gentoo, rockhopper and king penguin colony as they leave Penguins Rock to take part in feeds and waddle around part of the perimeter.

Even cheeky gentoo Kevin will be given the chance to join in, after famously being banned from the parade in the past for playfully nipping at visitors’ ankles.

The Wee Waddle at Edinburgh Zoo will launch on Friday, September 20 at 2.15pm | RZSS

The Wee Waddle will launch on Friday, September 20 at 2.15pm. The attraction will last for 45 minutes, with the new experience continuing Thursday to Sunday throughout Autumn and Winter.

David Field, Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) chief executive, said: “We know our visitors have missed the Penguin Parade, and the Wee Waddle is a great way to bring this back and keep the magic of experiencing the penguins waddle around and explore outside their pool, while also getting closer to the colony during feeds.

“This is all part of our charity’s ongoing efforts to get people as close to nature as possible so that we can inspire and enable them to help protect it.”

The Penguin Parade, which dates back to the 1950s, was postponed a few years ago in line with Covid-19 guidelines to avoid large crowds gathering close together and then further postponed due to avian influenza. Edinburgh Zoo has now decided to launch the Wee Waddle after the UK was declared to be AI-free in May 2024.