Edinburgh Zoo shares cute video of first Gentoo penguin chicks hatched this breeding season

Muffin and Mittens are among the first to become parents this year during breeding season.

By Jolene Campbell
Published 11th May 2023, 11:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th May 2023, 11:49 BST

Zoo has shared images of the first gentoo chicks to be born in penguin breeding season. Keepers at wildlife conservation charity The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) said four chicks have emerged so far and hope more will follow in the coming weeks.

Among the first to become parents again this year were Muffin and Mittens who welcomed the very first gentoo chick on 3 May. The pair previously welcomed a chick, Donut, in 2022 who has settled in well with the rest of the colony at Penguins Rock. Muffin and Mittens are also fostering a second youngster this year from penguins Iris and Girot.

It comes after Edinburgh Zoo announced an endangered Northern rockhopper penguin chick had hatched. The attraction is home to more than 100 penguins from three species: king, Northern rockhopper and gentoo.

First gentoo chicks hatch
First gentoo chicks hatch
Michael Livingstone, senior keeper at Edinburgh Zoo, said: “We like to keep an eye out for suitable foster opportunities every year. For example, some pairs are really vital genetically but are known by our teams to be poor at incubating. Instead, these eggs are given to good foster parents that cannot lay eggs themselves, like same-sex pairs and older couples, who have a proven track record of raising healthy chicks. The first month is critical for their development and we will be keeping a close eye on our new arrivals as they grow.”

Keen Penguin cam viewers will be able to catch a glimpse of the youngsters on the charity’s live webcams.

Muffin and Mittens among first to become parents this yearMuffin and Mittens among first to become parents this year
Muffin and Mittens among first to become parents this year
