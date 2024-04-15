Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Edinburgh Zoo has been named by TripAdvisor as the best zoo to visit in Scotland.

The Corstorphine zoo, which is home to more than 2,500 amazing animals from over 60 species, topped the list of Scotland’s best zoos and aquariums (ranking ninth in the UK) after earning consistently good reviews from visitors and almost 4,000 ‘excellent’ ratings on TripAdvisor, the world’s biggest travel guidance platform.

David Field, RZSS chief executive, said, “We are absolutely delighted to be named the best zoo in Scotland. This otter-ly amazing achievement reflects our charity’s dedication to providing excellent experiences for our visitors and there’s only more to come. We want to continue to inspire people to protect, value and love nature through science, education and welfare.”

He added: “2024 is a really big year for Edinburgh Zoo, with lots of brilliant new developments and refurbishments taking place and some exciting new animals due to arrive soon for our visitors to spot.”

As part of the charity’s 2030 strategy, The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) has pledged to reverse the decline of at least 50 species, create deeper connections with nature for more than a million people and enable more than 100 communities to better protect nature.

David said: “Every single visit to Edinburgh Zoo helps feed and care for all our amazing animals and contributes to the vital conservation work we carry out at home in Scotland and around the world - from protecting wild chimpanzees and giraffes in Uganda to restoring wildcats into the Cairngorms National Park.