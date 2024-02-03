Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) has shared adorable new images of critically endangered Western chimpanzee Masindi celebrating her fourth birthday at Edinburgh Zoo.

Keepers at the wildlife conservation charity helped the youngest member of the troop mark the milestone with presents filled with Masindi’s favourite treats.

Chimpanzee Masindi celebrated her fourth birthday at Edinburgh Zoo today, Saturday, February 3. Photos by RZSS.

Born on 3 February 2020, Masindi shares her name with the nearest town to the Budongo Conservation Field Station (BCFS) in Uganda, where RZSS has funded vital efforts to protect chimpanzees in the Budongo forest since 2005.

Combining cutting-edge research with practical action on the ground to study and protect wild chimpanzees, this work is made possible thanks to support from players of People’s Postcode Lottery.