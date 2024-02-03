Edinburgh zoo shares photos of chimpanzee Masindi celebrating her fourth birthday
Birthday photos of Edinburgh zoo chimpanzee
The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) has shared adorable new images of critically endangered Western chimpanzee Masindi celebrating her fourth birthday at Edinburgh Zoo.
Keepers at the wildlife conservation charity helped the youngest member of the troop mark the milestone with presents filled with Masindi’s favourite treats.
Born on 3 February 2020, Masindi shares her name with the nearest town to the Budongo Conservation Field Station (BCFS) in Uganda, where RZSS has funded vital efforts to protect chimpanzees in the Budongo forest since 2005.
Combining cutting-edge research with practical action on the ground to study and protect wild chimpanzees, this work is made possible thanks to support from players of People’s Postcode Lottery.
Edinburgh Zoo is home to 15 chimps, all living in the award-winning Budongo Trail, one of the world’s most interactive and innovative chimpanzee enclosures.