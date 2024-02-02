News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

12 things every Edinburgh local has done at least once in their life – in pictures

For anyone grew up in Edinburgh, and even those who lived in the city for a while, the entries on this list will be very familiar.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 15:24 GMT

From moaning about the seemingly endless tram works to rocking up to the Meadows for a picnic on a sunny day, here are some of the things that have come to characterise Edinburgh life for many locals.

Just for fun, have a scroll through our picture gallery to see some things we reckon every true Edinburgher will have done at least once in their lives.

Every August, when the Fringe and Tattoo are in full swing, Edinburgh's streets are literally teaming with tourists, and locals can often be heard complaining about how they can't get moving for them, especially in the Old Town around the Royal Mile.

1. Complain about the number of tourists during the Fringe

Every August, when the Fringe and Tattoo are in full swing, Edinburgh's streets are literally teaming with tourists, and locals can often be heard complaining about how they can't get moving for them, especially in the Old Town around the Royal Mile. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
It went hundreds of millions of pounds over budget, caused massive disruption, opened five years late and made Edinburgh the butt of countless jokes. The Capital’s tramline – up and running since 2014 –is still a sore subject amongst the natives. And it's not even completed yet.

2. Moaned about the trams

It went hundreds of millions of pounds over budget, caused massive disruption, opened five years late and made Edinburgh the butt of countless jokes. The Capital’s tramline – up and running since 2014 –is still a sore subject amongst the natives. And it's not even completed yet. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
At all times of the year, but especially during the summer months, Edinburgh's city centre is awash with map-wielding tourists on the hunt for the famous Castle. We've all been asked for directions to the iconic landmark, even while standing right in front of it on Princes Street.

3. Give a tourist directions to The Castle while standing on Princes Street

At all times of the year, but especially during the summer months, Edinburgh's city centre is awash with map-wielding tourists on the hunt for the famous Castle. We've all been asked for directions to the iconic landmark, even while standing right in front of it on Princes Street. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Edinburgh natives love a good chippy - especially after a night on the town. And the locals like to enjoy their deep-fried delights with chippy sauce.

4. Drowning your chips in a sea of chippy sauce

Edinburgh natives love a good chippy - especially after a night on the town. And the locals like to enjoy their deep-fried delights with chippy sauce. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Edinburgh