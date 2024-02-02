From moaning about the seemingly endless tram works to rocking up to the Meadows for a picnic on a sunny day, here are some of the things that have come to characterise Edinburgh life for many locals.
Just for fun, have a scroll through our picture gallery to see some things we reckon every true Edinburgher will have done at least once in their lives.
1. Complain about the number of tourists during the Fringe
Every August, when the Fringe and Tattoo are in full swing, Edinburgh's streets are literally teaming with tourists, and locals can often be heard complaining about how they can't get moving for them, especially in the Old Town around the Royal Mile. Photo: Third Party
2. Moaned about the trams
It went hundreds of millions of pounds over budget, caused massive disruption, opened five years late and made Edinburgh the butt of countless jokes. The Capital’s tramline – up and running since 2014 –is still a sore subject amongst the natives. And it's not even completed yet. Photo: Third Party
3. Give a tourist directions to The Castle while standing on Princes Street
At all times of the year, but especially during the summer months, Edinburgh's city centre is awash with map-wielding tourists on the hunt for the famous Castle. We've all been asked for directions to the iconic landmark, even while standing right in front of it on Princes Street. Photo: Third Party
4. Drowning your chips in a sea of chippy sauce
Edinburgh natives love a good chippy - especially after a night on the town. And the locals like to enjoy their deep-fried delights with chippy sauce. Photo: Third Party