Floral tributes have been left at the site of a fatal car crash on Corstorphine Road in Edinburgh.

Emergency services were called to Corstorphine Road near its junction with Balgreen Road at around 10.50pm on Saturday, March 30, after a car crashed into a wall. The driver, a 29-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene and a 17-year-old passenger remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Following the tragic accident, floral tributes have been left at the crash site as locals pay their respects.

Police are continuing to appeal for information following the incident. Sergeant Louise Birrell of Edinburgh Road Policing said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family of the man who died and our investigation to establish the full circumstances is ongoing.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have seen the vehicle before the crash or who has dash-cam footage that might help with our enquiries to get in touch.”