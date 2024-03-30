Edinburgh traffic: Crash involving car and minibus sees 'several' people taken to hospital
A crash on a busy Edinburgh road on Saturday morning saw 'several' people taken to hospital.
Emergency services were called to St John's Road around 9.30am on Saturday morning, after a mini bus and car collided.
Police closed off a section of the Corstorphine road from the busy junction at the Bank of Scotland. Congestion is being faced by drivers as a result of the smash, with diversion in place after the road partially reopened around 10.40am.
Officers said 'several' people were treated for minor injuries following the smash.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 9.30am on Saturday, 30 March, to a report of a crash involving a car and a minibus on St Johns Road in Edinburgh.
“Emergency services attended and several people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
“The road was closed for recovery and partially re-opened around 10.40am. Road users are thanked for their patience.”
