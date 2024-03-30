Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A crash on a busy Edinburgh road on Saturday morning saw 'several' people taken to hospital.

Emergency services were called to St John's Road around 9.30am on Saturday morning, after a mini bus and car collided.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police closed off a section of the Corstorphine road from the busy junction at the Bank of Scotland. Congestion is being faced by drivers as a result of the smash, with diversion in place after the road partially reopened around 10.40am.

Officers said 'several' people were treated for minor injuries following the smash.

Crash involving car and minibus on St John's Road sees 'several' people taken to hospital

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 9.30am on Saturday, 30 March, to a report of a crash involving a car and a minibus on St Johns Road in Edinburgh.

“Emergency services attended and several people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.