Edinburgh traffic: Crash involving car and minibus sees 'several' people taken to hospital

A car and mini bus collided on Saturday morning.
By Jolene Campbell
Published 30th Mar 2024, 11:50 GMT
Updated 30th Mar 2024, 11:55 GMT
A crash on a busy Edinburgh road on Saturday morning saw 'several' people taken to hospital.

Emergency services were called to St John's Road around 9.30am on Saturday morning, after a mini bus and car collided.

Police closed off a section of the Corstorphine road from the busy junction at the Bank of Scotland. Congestion is being faced by drivers as a result of the smash, with diversion in place after the road partially reopened around 10.40am.

Officers said 'several' people were treated for minor injuries following the smash.

Crash involving car and minibus on St John's Road sees 'several' people taken to hospital

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 9.30am on Saturday, 30 March, to a report of a crash involving a car and a minibus on St Johns Road in Edinburgh.

“Emergency services attended and several people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

“The road was closed for recovery and partially re-opened around 10.40am. Road users are thanked for their patience.”

