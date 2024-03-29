Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Drivers are facing chaos on Edinburgh's roads as Good Friday sees thousands set off on holiday.

The Easter weekend getaway has seen drivers confronted with traffic misery, with motorists travelling through the Capital facing severe delays.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers in Edinburgh are facing severe delays due to Easter weekend traffic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are delays on the M90 coming into Queensferry, according to the AA, with traffic building between Dalmeny and Kirkliston. Traffic is also slow within the construction zone on the M9 at Kirkliston.

The Edinburgh City Bypass is jammed at various points, with traffic building on the approach to Hermiston Gait roundabout. Traffic is crawling at around 20 miles per hour on the M8 at Hermiston Gait as a result.