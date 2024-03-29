Edinburgh traffic: Delays on the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass, M90 and M8 as holiday traffic builds
Drivers are facing chaos on Edinburgh's roads as Good Friday sees thousands set off on holiday.
The Easter weekend getaway has seen drivers confronted with traffic misery, with motorists travelling through the Capital facing severe delays.
There are delays on the M90 coming into Queensferry, according to the AA, with traffic building between Dalmeny and Kirkliston. Traffic is also slow within the construction zone on the M9 at Kirkliston.
The Edinburgh City Bypass is jammed at various points, with traffic building on the approach to Hermiston Gait roundabout. Traffic is crawling at around 20 miles per hour on the M8 at Hermiston Gait as a result.
Further along the A720, drivers are facing delays of around seven minutes between the Straiton junction and Sheriffhall Roundabout. The AA is reporting speeds of 10 miles per hour. Traffic is also at a standstill in Portobello and Musselburgh.
