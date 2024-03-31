Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has died and another is fighting for his life after a crash on a busy Edinburgh road.

Emergency services rushed to Corstorphine Road on Saturday, March 30 at around 11.50pm following reports of a one vehicle crash. Police officers closed off the road to pedestrians and traffic.

The driver, a 29-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment, where he remains in critical condition.

Enquiries into the crash are ongoing, Police said.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called to a report of a one-vehicle crash on Corstorphine Road, Edinburgh, around 11.50pm on Saturday, 30 March, 2024.

“Emergency services attended and the driver of the car, a 29-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The male passenger of the car was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment where he remains in critical condition.