Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Edinburgh Zoo has made its Universal Credit discounted tickets permanent following a successful campaign that launched in the summer.

Visitors in receipt of benefits including jobseeker's allowance (JSA) and child tax credit will pay £7 per person - a huge saving of 70 per cent for adults and 55 per cent for children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes after the RZSS introduced the scheme in the summer with the initiative seeing more than 23,000 taking advantage of the offer. The scheme, which enables more people to experience the benefits of being close to nature, is also in place at the Highland Wildlife Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edinburgh Zoo and Highland Wildlife Park have made Universal Credit discounts permanent following huge interest in recent months | RZSS

Ben Supple,RZSS deputy chief executive, said: “Access to green spaces can have enormous physical health and wellbeing benefits. It is wonderful that over 23,000 people have already visited Edinburgh Zoo and Highland Wildlife Park through our discounted tickets for anyone in receipt of universal credit.

“Many people have told us that they would not have been able to visit without this offer because of the cost-of-living crisis. The stories we have heard about children and even adults visiting for the first time have been incredibly touching, with one mum leaving Edinburgh Zoo in tears because her daughter had such a special day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is also very encouraging that most of the visitors who responded to our survey said coming to our parks has inspired them to find out more about animals and nature. We are proud to introduce this offer permanently following such huge interest this summer which will make our natural world more inclusive and accessible.”

Discounted entry to Edinburgh Zoo and Highland Wildlife Park is available for anyone in receipt of universal credit, income-related employment and support allowance (ESA), income-based jobseeker's allowance (JSA), housing benefit, working tax credit, child tax credit and income support.

In recent months the zoo has welcomed Cleo, a five-year-old cheetah as well as a reimagined version of the highly popular penguin parade. For more information about the popular attraction, including opening times and upcoming events you can visit the Edinburgh Zoo website.