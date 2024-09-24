This video More videos

Edinburgh Zoo is home to hundreds of amazing animals - and as part of an ongoing series with the popular attraction, we are going behind the scenes to meet some of the adorable creatures and the staff that care for them.

In our latest episode we meet Qabid - a very friendly two-tonne rhino that arrived at the zoo in 2018. After spending time in his enclosure and meeting his keeper Catriona, Qabid’s playful nature was evident who, despite being eight years old, loves nothing more than rolling in the mud and playing with his oversized football.

It was then time to visit Penguins Rock which is home to around 150 penguins. There we met senior animal keeper Michael Livingstone who walked us through a typical day in the enclosure and revealed how staff are able to identify all the different penguins at the zoo.

Our last stop was visiting Kevyn, the zoo’s most senior red panda. Animal keeper Todd Ambler has a lot of experience working with these incredible animals - having previously worked with the species at Wellington Zoo. Speaking with Todd, we learned about some of red panda’s unique traits and why Edinburgh’s climate suits them.