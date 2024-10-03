Edinburgh Zoo shares first picture of adorable baby red panda
The unnamed kit was born at the zoo on July 17 but staff only shared the news of its new arrival following its first health check.
Sharing the announcement on the Edinburgh Zoo website, staff said: “A female red panda has been born at the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland’s (RZSS) Edinburgh Zoo and had her first health check from the wildlife conservation charity’s veterinary team.”
The added: “The tiny youngster is doing well and will be named shortly.”
The kit is expected to live with her mum Ginger who arrived at the zoo in 2017. Her dad Bruce arrived at the zoo in 2016.
Following her vaccinations, visitors will soon be able to spot the new kit in its enclosure that shares with Ginger near the main entrance. She is expected to stay with her mum for around a year. The zoo’s oldest panda, Kevyn, can also be seen in a separate enclosure behind Penguins Rock.
Edinburgh Zoo now has four red pandas, which are recognised as an endangered species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature due to habitat loss and poaching according to the WWF.
For more information you can visit the Edinburgh Zoo website.
