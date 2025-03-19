Edinburgh Zoo is hoping to welcome endangered sloth bears this summer – the first time the wildlife charity has looked after the vulnerable species.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans are now underway to build a new habitat at the former panda enclosure, after the popular couple Yang Guang and Tian Tian left for China following a 12-year stay at the zoo in December 2023.

The team at the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) has now launched a fundraising campaign ahead of the bears’ arrival and is asking for donations to help create a specially designed habitat for the species that faces risk of extinction due to poaching and habitat loss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edinburgh Zoo is hoping to welcome endangered sloth bears at the wildlife charity this summer. A fundraiser has now been launched and people making donations of £100 will have their name added to the new enclosure as a thank you from the zoo | Sourabh Bharti

David Field, RZSS chief executive, said, “The sloth bear’s forest and grassland homes are vanishing and many fall victim to poachers. By welcoming this species, visitors will be able to learn more about these amazing animals and what we can all do to help protect them in the wild.

“Within the new area here at the zoo, there will be plenty of outdoor space for them to roam, a play den providing visitors with amazing views and areas where children of all ages can imagine what it’s like to be a bear.

“Visitors will be able to get up close to this amazing species, who are known for being particularly noisy. Their snuffling and snorting sounds can be heard from 100 metres away.”

Staff are hoping the new habitat will be completed by summer with plans for the bears to arrive shortly after. For more information and to donate to the charity’s fundraiser you can visit the RZSS website.