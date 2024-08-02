Edinburgh Zoo welcomes Cleo - first cheetah at the zoo for 24 years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Edinburgh Zoo has welcomed Cleo the cheetah to take up residence at the popular Capital site.

She is the first cheetah to be based at the zoo for 24 years. She arrived on Thursday from Fota Wildlife Park in County Cork, Ireland, and is now settling into her new home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cleo the cheetah is the first cheetah at Edinburgh Zoo for 24 years. Picture: RZSS | RZSS

Cleo, who is five years old, is not currently on-show to visitors. Keepers at the zoo are giving her a chance to get used to her new surroundings but hope visitors will be able to see her soon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cheetahs are the fastest mammals on earth and are able to go from zero to 60 miles per hour in just three seconds. They are found mainly in eastern and southern Africa, including Kenya, Mozambique, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

But they are included on the “red list” of threatened species and are seen as facing a high risk of extinction in the wild. Human settlement and agricultural expansion has reduced their habitat. They are also hunted for their skins and for body parts, which are thought to be used in traditional medicine. And they have a low rate of reproduction.

Cleo the cheetah arrives at Edinburgh Zoo. Picture: RZSS | RZSS

In celebration of Cleo’s arrival, the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland, the wildlife conservation charity which runs the zoo, has launched a crowdfunding campaign and prize draw, offering one lucky winner the chance to be one of the first to meet Cleo up close, as well as being able to feed a choice of other amazing animals at the zoo.

Alison Maclean, carnivore team leader at Edinburgh Zoo, said, “Welcoming cheetahs back to the zoo after 24 years is wonderful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The species is vulnerable to extinction in the wild and we are hopeful we can bring in another cheetah soon to live with Cleo.

“Every entry into our prize draw helps our charity create a world where nature is protect, valued and loved, and offers a fantastic personalised opportunity to experience the zoo and our animals.”