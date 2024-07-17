Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Edinburgh’s Campervan Brewery has re-opened their family friendly taproom following a renovation and expansion of their Leith site.

The local brewers, who previously had a small taproom at their Jane Street brewery, have now created a new larger space at a neighbouring unit which offers Campervan favourites as well as taproom exclusives found nowhere else.

Creators of Leith Juice, and the innovators behind Scotland’s first gluten free Nitro Porter, Campervan Brewery owners say they are looking forward to welcoming Leithers and the wider public to their new venue.

Paul Gibson, managing director at Campervan Brewery, said: “We’ve loved having a tiny taproom within our brewery thus far, but our new taproom is huge, with a projector to show sports and movies, so we are all very excited for this new chapter. We’ll be having events, food trucks and live music – the best way to keep up to date with this is to follow us on Instagram. Come along and have a pint folks!”

Established in 2017, the brewer recently increased their fermenting capacity by 50 per cent, installing state-of-the-art equipment at the brewery. Campervan’s flagship IPA, Leith Juice, along with Leith Pils are now gluten free. Their latest drink, Extra Black, is a gluten free Nitro Porter dark beer with milk chocolate and coffee flavours.