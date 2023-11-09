Edinburgh's Canongate closed as firefighters battle blaze on Royal Mile
Emergency services on scene of fire in the Canongate
Road closures are in place on a section of the Royal Mile and drivers have been urged to use an alternative route. Fire crews and police are on the scene.
Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service have been approached for comment. More to follow.