BREAKING

Edinburgh's Canongate closed as firefighters battle blaze on Royal Mile

Emergency services on scene of fire in the Canongate
By Kevin Quinn
Published 9th Nov 2023, 14:17 GMT
Updated 9th Nov 2023, 14:27 GMT
Edinburgh's Canongate is closed as firefighters battle a blaze on the city’s most famous street.

Road closures are in place on a section of the Royal Mile and drivers have been urged to use an alternative route. Fire crews and police are on the scene.

Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service have been approached for comment. More to follow.

