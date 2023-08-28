Edinburgh is admired all over the world for its old buildings, boasting as it does, a higher concentration of ancient structures than most European cities.
For anyone with a keen interest in history, a stroll through Scotland’s stunning capital is an absolute must.
Auld Reekie has an incredible number of ancient buildings – many of them erected more than 500 years ago.
Take a look through our photo gallery, featuring 11 of the oldest buildings in the city.
1. Canongate Tolbooth, Canongate
One of Edinburgh’s most photographed old buildings is the Canongate Tolbooth. It was built in 1591 at a time when the Canongate burgh was still separate from Edinburgh, and served as the district tolbooth, comprising a courthouse, jail and public meeting place. The Tolbooth has undergone a number of alterations over the centuries, the most notable being City Architect Robert Morham’s remodelling in 1875, which added its distinctive clock. The building now houses The People’s Story Museum and boasts a Category A listing. Photo: Third Party
2. Croft-An-Righ, Abbeyhill, Holyrood
In Edinburgh, there is a small area adjacent to Holyrood Palace referred to on street signs as Croft-an-Righ. On the face of it, this would seem to simply be a slightly anglicised version of Gaelic Croit an RÃ¬gh '˜the King's croft'. This would seem appropriate given the royal location, indeed, it is referred to as such in a 19th-century Gaelic book. The name as it appears now however is misleading; in 1781 it is on record as Croft Angry. Several other places with such a name exist in Scotland, including two in Fife. These are Scots names containing croft with an element angry; this is of uncertain meaning as it seems only to have survived in place-names; it is related to German anger ‘(small) meadow’. Possibly it means a ‘fenced grazing in the croft or arable infield’ or perhaps more simply ‘grassland’. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
3. Huntly House, Canongate
Similar to John Knox House and Moubray House further up the Royal Mile, Huntly House features overhanging gables. It was built around 1570 and has still managed to maintain its historic character. It is thought to have been named in the 17th century after the Marquis of Huntly, who stayed here for a time. The house is sometimes referred to as the ‘speaking house’ on account of Latin inscriptions displayed on its facade. Several inscriptions have been added over the centuries. Huntly House is now home to the Museum of Edinburgh. Photo: Third Party
4. Riddle’s Court, Royal Mile
A hidden gem dating back to the 1590s, Riddle’s Court is a picturesque Category A-listed merchant’s tenement situated on the Royal Mile. Each room reveals a different chapter of its 500-year history - from a painted ceiling installed for a royal banquet to one created for students to dine under. For more information, visit www.riddlescourt.org.uk Photo: Wikimedia Commons