Comic Con Scotland returns to the Royal Highland Centre in Edinburgh next month – a two-day pop culture event that attracts thousands of fans each year.

Taking place on October 11 and 12, visitors will be able to meet stars from blockbuster movies, TV, gaming, anime and sport. Fans will have the chance to have items signed by their hero, with many guests also appearing live on stage to discuss their latest projects and previous roles.

This year’s line-up includes Star Wars actor Hayden Christensen, Doctor Who’s Billie Piper and Rosario Dawson known for portraying Claire Temple in the Marvel television series.

Guests also include Royle Family cast members Ricky Tomlinson and Ralf Little, WWE stars Sting and Kevin Nash, and dozens of actors from a range of shows including Cobra Kai and The Walking Dead. Police Academy actor Michael Winslow aka ‘the Man of 10,000 sound effects’ will also be making an appearance.

For a full list of celebrity guests you can visit the Comic Con Scotland website.

Comic Con Scotland returns to the Royal Highland Centre on October 11 and 12 | byronv2, flickr, creative commons

Fans will also be able to try out the event’s retro and modern gaming areas, get up close to unique props and set builds and see a range of cosplayers strut their stuff on stage. The event also hosts a huge trader and artist showroom where visitors can grab a range of gifts and collectibles.

Here is everything you need to know about Comic Con Scotland 2025.

How do I get tickets for Comic Con Scotland 2025?

Tickets are available via the event’s website. A standard weekend pass costs £53.90, child tickets (age 5-9) cost £24.20 and children age 4 and under can go free but still require a ticket. Weekend passes allow visitors to visit from 9am.

Single day tickets cost £29.70 full price, £13.20 for children aged 5-9, with no cost for children 4-year-old and under.

How do I get to Comic Con Scotland 2025?

Comic Con Scotland will be held at The Royal Highland Centre in Ingliston on October 11 and 12.

By car

The Royal Highland Centre is located off Glasgow Road (A8) between Newbridge roundabout and the A8/airport roundabout. For sat-nav, use the postcode EH28 8NB.

By bus

Lothian Buses run regular services from Edinburgh including the Airlink 100, Skylink 200 and 300 and services 20 and 63. All buses run regularly and drop-off close to the Royal Highland Centre. Citylink also operates services with drop-offs on the A8 close to the Royal Highland Centre.

By tram

The Tram stop nearest the Royal Highland Centre is Ingliston Park and Ride and is approximately a 20-25 minute walk to the Royal Highland Centre.

Edinburgh Gateway Station is the nearest train station to the Royal Highland Centre.