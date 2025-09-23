The highly popular Lothian Buses open day returns this weekend, taking place at the company’s Marine depot for a second year.

The annual event has proven to be one of the busiest open doors day events in Edinburgh, attracting hundreds of visitors and families each year. The free event on Sunday, September 27, will showcase a range of vintage buses courtesy of the Scottish Vintage Bus Museum and visitors can also take a look behind the scenes at operations within the busy garage.

Burgers, hot dogs, soft drinks, and teas and coffees will all be available on site, and as usual there with a host of activities for families including face painting and glitter tattoos and a range of inflatables and games.

Last year’s Lothian Buses Doors Open Day at the Marine Depot in Seafield saw a huge turnout | National World

Gaynor Marshall, Communications Director for Lothian, said: “Lothian is delighted to be hosting Doors Open Day again this year. It has been a much-loved event throughout the years, and we are excited to welcome residents and visitors from across Edinburgh, the Lothians and beyond.

“Our Doors Open Day event would not be possible without the incredible effort of teams from across the company, and we look forward to showcasing the best of our business during the day.”

This year’s stallholders include: Edinburgh Zoo, Age Scotland, Bus Users Scotland, the police and armed forces and a Lothian retail stall. The event is free to attend but visitors are asked to donate what they can to Lothian’s 2025-26 charity of choice partner, Age Scotland who do incredible work across the country to support Scotland’s older people.

The Lothian Buses doors open day event will run from 11am to 3pm at the Marine depot at 18 Seafield Road East, EH15 1EB.