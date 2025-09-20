Doors Open 2025: Another 21 Edinburgh buildings opening up for visitors next weekend

1 . Royal Observatory

As well as being an historic site, The Royal Observatory Edinburgh is a working observatory which houses more than 200 staff and students. Engineers at the UK Astronomy Technology Centre design extremely sensitive cameras and other instruments for many of the world’s best telescopes and for the big telescopes of the future. And research of scientists at the Institute for Astronomy tackles many of the big questions in astronomy, including the search for life-bearing planets and studying the oldest and most distant objects in our universe. Tours can be pre-booked: https://DoorsOpenROE2025.eventbrite.co.uk But due to essential repairs, tours will not include the rooftop or Victorian telescope dome this year. Address: Blackford Hill, EH9 3HJ. Open: Saturday 27 September, 10am-5pm, and Sunday 28 September, 10am-5.55pm. | Scottish Civic Trust