Doors Open 2025: Another 21 Edinburgh buildings opening up for visitors next weekend

And next weekend - 27 and 28 September - will see more than 100 buildings in Edinburgh throwing their doors open to the public for Doors Open Days 2025. East Lothian’s Doors Open Days are the same weekend.
West Lothian has its Doors Open events this weekend, 20 and 21 September and Midlothian had its weekend earlier in the month.
Doors Open Day began in 1990, with 44 events in and around Ayr. But over the past three and a half decades it has expanded to cover the whole of Scotland.
We’ve already highlighted many of the Capital buildings which feature in this year’s programme.
Scroll through this picture gallery to see some more fascinating places to explore next weekend.
1. Royal Observatory
As well as being an historic site, The Royal Observatory Edinburgh is a working observatory which houses more than 200 staff and students. Engineers at the UK Astronomy Technology Centre design extremely sensitive cameras and other instruments for many of the world’s best telescopes and for the big telescopes of the future. And research of scientists at the Institute for Astronomy tackles many of the big questions in astronomy, including the search for life-bearing planets and studying the oldest and most distant objects in our universe. Tours can be pre-booked: https://DoorsOpenROE2025.eventbrite.co.uk
But due to essential repairs, tours will not include the rooftop or Victorian telescope dome this year.
Address: Blackford Hill, EH9 3HJ.
Open: Saturday 27 September, 10am-5pm, and Sunday 28 September, 10am-5.55pm. | Scottish Civic Trust
2. Royal Pharmaceutical Society
The Royal Pharmaceutical Society's Scotland office is located in a Georgian four-storey town house in Melville Street. The building also features the society's Scottish collection, which explores the history of Scottish pharmacy, and includes a stunning Victorian drug run, features a display of poison bottles and a collection of historical medicines.
Address: 44 Melville Street, EH3 7HF.
Open: Saturday 27 September, 10am-4pm. | Scottish Civic Trust
3. Scottish Courts and Tribunal Service
Among the institutions opening their doors to the public will be
the High Court of Justiciary, which handles criminal cases, and the Court of Session, which deals with civil cases, collectively known as the Supreme Courts of Scotland.
Visitors are promised behind-the-scenes insights and the chance to view court rooms.
Address: 11 Parliament Square, EH1 1RQ.
Open: Saturday 27 September, 10am-4pm. | Scottish Civic Trust
4. Scottish National Merchant Navy Memorial
Located at the old inner harbour of Leith, the port of Edinburgh for over 700 years. The memorial commemorates the sacrifice of Scottish Merchant Navy personnel in the two world wars, other previous and subsequent conflict, and in peacetime service along the trading routes of the world.
Address: The Shore, Leith, EH6 7BZ.
Open: Saturday, September 23, 10am - 4pm. Guided "walk & talk" tours will take place throughout the day. | Scottish Civic Trust