1 . McEwan Hall

The McEwan Hall was presented to Edinburgh University in 1897 by William McEwan as a ceremonial hall for graduations and a gift to the people of Edinburgh. The iconic Grade A listed building was designed by Sir Robert Rowand Anderson, with lavish interiors by William Palin. Construction was completed in 1894, but it took another three years to complete the interior designs, the centrepiece being the 15 beautifully painted mural panels that make up the vast dome. A painstaking multi-million pound refurbishment, completed in 2017, has restored much of its original beauty. Address: Bristo Square, EH8 9AL. Open: Saturday 27 September, 10am - 5pm. | Scottish Civic Trust