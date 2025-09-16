It’s the annual opportunity to see behind the scenes of familiar buildings or explore places you’ve never been inside.
It happens in different parts of the country on different days - Midlothian’s Doors Open Days were last weekend, Saturday and Sunday 13 and 14 September; West Lothian’s are this coming weekend, Saturday and Sunday 20 and 21 September.
But here are another 26 Edinburgh buildings taking part - scroll through the picture gallery to see which sites you’d like to visit.
1. McEwan Hall
The McEwan Hall was presented to Edinburgh University in 1897 by William McEwan as a ceremonial hall for graduations and a gift to the people of Edinburgh. The iconic Grade A listed building was designed by Sir Robert Rowand Anderson, with lavish interiors by William Palin. Construction was completed in 1894, but it took another three years to complete the interior designs, the centrepiece being the 15 beautifully painted mural panels that make up the vast dome. A painstaking multi-million pound refurbishment, completed in 2017, has restored much of its original beauty.
Address: Bristo Square, EH8 9AL.
Open: Saturday 27 September, 10am - 5pm. | Scottish Civic Trust
2. Meadows croquet club
The Meadows croquet club has 100 members and three croquet lawns in excellent condition. Run by volunteers, it is the home of National Croquet Centre and hosts Club and National tournaments.
Address: Bristo Square, EH8 9AL.
Open: Saturday 27 September, 11am-2pm. | Scottish Civic Trust
3. Morningside United Church
Morningside United Church is an ecumenical congregation of the Church of Scotland and United Reformed Church (URC). It also hosts the Romanian Orthodox Church and Edinburgh Spiders, a Ukrainian group making hospital camouflage nets. The building, by James McLachlan 1927-29, is described as a small Art Deco-Romanesque church with campanile and barrel vaulted interior. As well as stained glass windows commemorating each of the world wars, there is another in memory of missionary and Olympian Eric Liddell.
Address: 15 Chamberlain Road, EH10 4DJ.
Open: Sunday 28 September, 1.30 - 4.30pm. | Scottish Civic Trust
4. Museum of Scottish Fire Heritage
The museum, at McDonald Road fire station, off Leith Walk, tells the story of Scottish firefighting from its inception to the present day. Visitors will have the chance to explore antique fire engines, firefighting kit, artefacts and more.
Address: 1A Dryden Terrace, EH7 4NB.
Open: Saturday 27 September, 10.30am-3.30pm. Tickets must be booked in advance. | Scottish Civic Trust