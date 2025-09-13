Doors Open Day takes place in different places on different weekends during the month. Edinburgh’s turn is on Saturday and Sunday 27 and 28 September.
More than 100 sites in the Capital will throw open their doors on one or both days that weekend and may offer guided tours, special activities or talks by experts.
Doors Open Day is billed as Scotland’s largest free festival that celebrates architecture, culture, and heritage.
Midlothian has its Doors Open Day this weekend, 13 and 14 September. And West Lothian is next weekend, 20 and 21 September.
We’ve already featured 29 Edinburgh buildings you can visit on 27 and/or 28 September. And here are another 25. Look out for more to come.
1. Edinburgh Open Workshop
Edinburgh Open Workshop is a not-for-profit, social enterprise which offers members access to a fully-equipped wood, metal, paint, and textiles workshop on a pay-as-you-go basis. There are also art studios and a creative learning and outreach programme of classes and workshops.
Address: 39 - 41 Assembly Street, Leith, EH6 7BQ.
Open: Saturday 27 September, 11am-3pm. Photo: Scottish Civic Trust
2. Edinburgh Printmakers
Edinburgh Printmakers is a creative centre for printmaking and the visual arts in Fountainbridge. It has a large light-filled printmaking studio running courses and workshops, two galleries and a shop selling original fine art prints and handmade products. Established in 1967 as the first open-access studio in Britain, it moved in 2019 from its previous home in Union Street to Castle Mills, which has been a silk mill, a rubber factory and a brewery. There will be an interactive display of the area, building tours and children's activities.
Tours can be booked in advance at https://edinburghprintmakers.online.red61.co.uk/event/7894:272/
Address: Castle Mills, 1 Dundee Street, EH3 3FP.
Open: Saturday and Sunday 27 and 28 September, 10am - 6pm. Photo: Jim Stephenson
3. Edinburgh Sheriff Court
Edinburgh Sheriff Court and Justice of the Peace Court is a modern building which opened to the public in September 1994. It is the largest of the courts within Lothian and Borders and the second busiest court in Scotland. It has 18 courtrooms, as well as a cell area and administrative offices. For Doors Open Day, there will be tours of the building, talks and mock trials. Open: Saturday 27 September, 10m - 4pm. Photo: Sottish Civic Trust
4. Edinburgh Society of Musicians
Founded in 1887, the Edinburgh Society of Musicians is based in a listed art deco building with many original features. It has a 50 seater salon for chamber music and associated rooms. There will be short talks on the history of the building and of the society, as well as guided tours of the premises.
Address: 3 Belford Road, EH4 3BL.
Open: Saturday 27 September, 10am-4pm. | Scottish Civic Trust