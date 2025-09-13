2 . Edinburgh Printmakers

Edinburgh Printmakers is a creative centre for printmaking and the visual arts in Fountainbridge. It has a large light-filled printmaking studio running courses and workshops, two galleries and a shop selling original fine art prints and handmade products. Established in 1967 as the first open-access studio in Britain, it moved in 2019 from its previous home in Union Street to Castle Mills, which has been a silk mill, a rubber factory and a brewery. There will be an interactive display of the area, building tours and children's activities. Tours can be booked in advance at https://edinburghprintmakers.online.red61.co.uk/event/7894:272/ Address: Castle Mills, 1 Dundee Street, EH3 3FP. Open: Saturday and Sunday 27 and 28 September, 10am - 6pm. Photo: Jim Stephenson